Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just about ninety minutes from kickoff in Green Bay, and that means it’s time for the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers to declare their inactive players for today’s game. Here’s a list of who will be sitting out on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Kalon Barnes

DL Ross Blacklock

C Garrett Bradbury

RB Ty Chandler

DL James Lynch

OT Vederian Lowe

OLB Luiji Vilain

No big surprises on the inactive list for Minnesota, with Bradbury and Lynch both having been declared out on Friday’s final injury report. Blacklock continues to be a healthy scratch, which is a bit of a mystery. . .he hasn’t been on the injury report for a while.

Green Bay Packers

LB Krys Barnes

DL Jonathan Ford

RB Tyler Goodson

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

OT Caleb Jones

WR Bo Melton

OT Rasheed Walker

Both Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon, who the Packers had listed as “questionable” on their final injury report on Friday, are active for today’s game. It’s not known at this point how big a role either will play for Green Bay this afternoon.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. As we usually do, we’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter of this one dropping about an hour before kickoff at 2:30 PM Central time. We hope to see you there!