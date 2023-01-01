Brian O’Neill, Austin Schlottmann injured early against Packers, out for remainder of game

A lot of bad things have happened to the Minnesota Vikings early on in their game against the Green Bay Packers, not the least of which is having two offensive linemen being taken to the locker room on a cart.

The Vikings lost center Austin Schlottmann on the second drive of the game down by the goal line, and a couple of drives later lost right tackle Brian O’Neill during a return of a pick-six. Again, both players were taken to the locker room on a cart.

Schlottmann was starting at center because of the back injury to Garrett Bradbury, who has improved immensely this season. O’Neill has been a stalwart at right tackle for the Vikings since he was drafted and his absence will certainly be felt as well.

Both Schlottman and O’Neill have been ruled out for the remainder of this game, a bad sign for a Vikings’ team that’s already down 14-3 before the end of the first quarter (without the defense giving up any points).

Chris Reed is now in at center for the Vikings, with Oli Udoh taking over at right tackle.

Once again, the Vikings have had two of the offensive linemen that started today’s game taken back to the locker room on a cart in the first quarter of play, and they’ve both already been ruled out.