Vikings at Packers | The Final Score

On the Final Score today…

It is January 1, 2023, and the perfect time to start an annual of beating the Green Bay Packers. Happy New Year everyone! Your Minnesota Vikings have traveled to Wisconsin to renew the tradition of sweeping our biggest border rivals. The first half has been brutal and the Vikings trail at half 27-3. Same at the end of the third, but the Packers scored starting the 4th quarter to make it 34-3. They have been behind by more and have come back, but can they do it today? Absolutely not. The final score ended up being Packers 41-17 over the purple. The Packers have shut down, Jaire Alexander in particular doing the smothering of Justin Jefferson all day so far. Kirk Cousins has thrown numerous interceptions, but mostly not his fault. One of them returned for a touchdown in a crazy start to this game. Will it get better in the second half? No, of course, it didn’t. We will have to see. …And we saw. The Vikings drop to 12-4 and are the #3 seed in the NFC Playoff picture.

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and share your frustrations and celebrations. It looks like it’s time to vent.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. On today’s show, we have Jonas, Jason, Flip, and Dave riding live with you in the final two minutes. Did you like what you saw?

Fan with us!!! Guest Jonas Stärk @JonasStaerk. Regulars Jayson Brown @brownjayson, Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production partnered with Lake Monster Brewing @LakeMonsterBrew and @thatsbadassmn.