Vikings open as slightest of favorites over Bears for season finale

In a scenario that has become pretty familiar of the last handful of years, the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season will see the Minnesota Vikings facing off against the Chicago Bears. With Minnesota’s spot in the postseason secured and their seeding in the playoff field not likely to change, they’re still expected to win next week when they face their NFC North rivals at Soldier Field.

The folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early 1.5-point favorite over the Bears for their Week 18 matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off of pretty sound defeats in Week 17, with the Vikings losing to Green Bay 41-17 and the Bears falling to Detroit 41-10. The Vikings will likely be the #3 seed in the NFC playoffs and, after suffering some significant injuries on Sunday afternoon, they might be willing to give some key players the week off in order to have them ready for Wild Card Weekend.

The over/under for this one has been set at 46.5 to start things off. The first time these two teams played they combined for 49 points in a 27-22 Minnesota victory, but who knows what strategy the Vikings might employ and how it might affect the flow of this weekend’s game?