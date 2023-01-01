Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 January 2023

Was there a football game yesterday? Huh. . .who knew?
We’re getting ready for the 2022 regular-season finale for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ll face a familiar opponent in the Chicago Bears, hoping to complete the sweep for this season. They’re likely going to be the #3 seed in the NFC playoffs, which still means that they’re getting a home playoff game for the first time since the 2017 Divisional Round, and that’s pretty awesome, eh?
So, here’s your first Open Thread of 2023. Enjoy!
