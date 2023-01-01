Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 January 2023

Was there a football game yesterday? Huh. . .who knew?

We’re getting ready for the 2022 regular-season finale for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ll face a familiar opponent in the Chicago Bears, hoping to complete the sweep for this season. They’re likely going to be the #3 seed in the NFC playoffs, which still means that they’re getting a home playoff game for the first time since the 2017 Divisional Round, and that’s pretty awesome, eh?

So, here’s your first Open Thread of 2023. Enjoy!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: