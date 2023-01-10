On A Mission

The Minnesota Vikings regular season is over and they won 13 games for just the third time in franchise history. The previous two times were in 1998 and 2017 with both teams making the NFC Championship Game.

Overall, the 29-13 win against the Chicago Bears doesn’t leave a ton of talking points, mainly due to the starters being pulled after halftime. We did get to see some young players get extensive action which will serve them well in emergency situations. On tonight’s episode of The Real Forno Show, we will discuss:

Vikings at Bears:

The young players getting snaps

What to make of K.J. Osborn’s finish to the season

Vikings vs Giants:

How will the NFL Super Wild Card game against the New York Giants differ from Christmas Eve?

Clock management issues

All of that and more on Monday night's The Real Forno Show!

