Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 January 2023

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone, as we continue making our way towards the Minnesota Vikings’ first home playoff game in five years. The Giants are coming to town on Sunday, and we’re bringing you all of the news relating to the game as it gets closer.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

By virtue of their win on Sunday, the Detroit Lions captured the 2022 Linear Super Bowl title.

Mark gave you a list of players to keep an eye on for the National Championship Game. Of course, you probably turned it off at halftime because that was a whoopin’.

GA Skol wants to know who you thought the best players were in the win over Chicago.

The first 18 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft have been determined. We won’t know where the Vikings will be selecting until this weekend at the earliest.

That game was 18 years old yesterday. Yes, if the Moss Moon were an actual person, that person would now be old enough to vote.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: