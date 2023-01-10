Vikings Reacts Survey: Postseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

We have made it through the regular season, but our SB Nation Reacts questions about our favorite team will continue on through the postseason. This week, we’ve got a couple of pretty simple questions for you.

The first question, as always, deals with how you feel about the direction of the team. The Vikings got a bit of momentum back with their win over Chicago at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, but is it enough? We’ll find out on Sunday.

Speaking of which, we’re curious as to how far you think the Vikings are going to advance this postseason. Are they a “one-and-done,” like so many lesser fans of lesser teams (like the entire NFC North) seem to think they are, or is this the Vikings’ opportunity to silence a lot of critics and make a run?

We’ll have the results of our survey for you in a couple of days here. In the meantime, go ahead and vote in our survey for this week and talk about it down in the comments section!