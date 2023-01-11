Kirk Cousins has made it to Canton

I’m not sure how much of a debate there will be in future years about whether or not Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Frankly, neither do you. He’s still got plenty of football ahead of him, after all. But, for now, QB1 has a place in Canton.

️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



The jersey that @KirkCousins8 was wearing in Week 15, when he helped lead the @Vikings to the largest comeback in NFL history, by winning 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime.



@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3fjWbzbCpU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 10, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that they are currently displaying the jersey that Cousins wore when he led the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League, bringing the Vikings back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to stun the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 by a final score of 39-36 in overtime.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame does this sort of thing every once in a while. I remember on my one visit to the Hall, they were displaying the jersey that Cordarrelle Patterson wore when he returned a kickoff 109 yards for a touchdown to tie the NFL record. I’m not sure how long this particular jersey from Cousins will be on display for, but it’s pretty cool that the record is being acknowledged at the holiest of football sites in America.

Congratulations to Kirk Cousins on getting a spot in Canton, temporary though it might be.