 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kirk Cousins has made it to Canton

No, seriously, he has

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

I’m not sure how much of a debate there will be in future years about whether or not Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Frankly, neither do you. He’s still got plenty of football ahead of him, after all. But, for now, QB1 has a place in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that they are currently displaying the jersey that Cousins wore when he led the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League, bringing the Vikings back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to stun the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 by a final score of 39-36 in overtime.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame does this sort of thing every once in a while. I remember on my one visit to the Hall, they were displaying the jersey that Cordarrelle Patterson wore when he returned a kickoff 109 yards for a touchdown to tie the NFL record. I’m not sure how long this particular jersey from Cousins will be on display for, but it’s pretty cool that the record is being acknowledged at the holiest of football sites in America.

Congratulations to Kirk Cousins on getting a spot in Canton, temporary though it might be.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...