New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time to get the week started, as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have started releasing injury reports ahead of their matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at who’s doing what for both teams in their first real practice of the week.

New York Giants

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

C Jon Feliciano (back)

CB Adoree Jackson (knee)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

S Jason Pinnock (shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

S Xavier McKinney (fingers)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Giants have half a dozen players on their injury report as being limited in the first practice session of the week. Jackson missed the first game between these two teams and it sounds like the Giants are expecting him to be ready to go for this one, which would provide a significant boost to their secondary. Ojulari had a sack in the first game between these two teams, and the Giants have a couple of other injury situations worth keeping an eye on throughout the week here.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle/personal)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (knee)

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

S Harrison Smith (knee)

Full Participation

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Dantzler was not with the team today because of a personal issue, but the team also listed his ongoing ankle issue on today’s injury report. Bradbury is practicing again for the first time in over a month, albeit in a limited capacity. Kevin O’Connell said that the Vikings were going to try to work Bradbury back into things and see if he’s ready to go. Harrison Smith was ruled out of the Bears’ game at the last moment with his injury and is now limited in practice because of it.

In addition to the names listed above, offensive tackle Blake Brandel returned to practice on Wednesday and reportedly went full speed, so things are trending the right way for him to be active on Sunday.

Those are your first injury reports of the week for the Giants and the Vikings. We will be keeping an eye on all of these injury situations as the week rolls along.