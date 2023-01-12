Win or Go Home

On this Vikings Happy Hour … It’s playoff football and Vikings Happy Hour is here to break it all down! We’ll recap the week 18 game and the regular season and see if there are any things we want to see differently from the Vikings in the playoffs. We’ll also preview the Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants in the NFL Wild Card round this weekend and why it’s so important that our fans show up on Sunday!

Discussion topics the bartender has lined up for episode 079 are:

Any takeaways from week 18 and the regular season

Vikings vs Giants round 2

Fans called out on crowd noise

Predictions

Grab your Lake Monster Beer and enjoy the show, and when it’s over remember to go order your own That’s Bad Ass Wood Art using promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item!

Enjoy the show and SKOL!

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.