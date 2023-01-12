New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’ve gotten our hands on the second injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants ahead of Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. There’s one very significant change for the Vikings on today’s report, but we’ll start with the road team as usual.

New York Giants

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

CB Adoree Jackson (knee)

WR Marcus Johnson (knee, new addition to injury report)

OL Evan Neal (ankle, new addition to injury report)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

S Jason Pinnock (shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Full Participation

C Jon Feliciano (back, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

S Xavier McKinney (fingers, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A couple of new names on the injury report for the Giants this afternoon, with Johnson and Neal being added to the limited participation section. A couple of upgrades for the Giants as well.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle/personal)

Limited Participation

S Harrison Smith (knee)

Full Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

C Garrett Bradbury (back, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Two changes for the Vikings on Thursday, and one is a pretty big one. Center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the final five games of the regular season with a back injury, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday. Wednesday’s practice was the first time that Bradbury had practiced with the team in a while, and being upgraded to a full participant today would seem to be a good thing in regard to his prospects for playing on Sunday.

Dantzler was still not back at practice on Thursday as he’s dealing with what the Vikings are calling a “family issue.”

Those are your second injury reports of the week for the Giants and the Vikings, folks. Final reports will be out tomorrow afternoon and we will have them for you right here.