Vikings center Garrett Bradbury practices in full Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings might be getting some help back on the offensive line this Sunday when they take on the New York Giants in the NFL’s Wild Card round of the playoffs. On Thursday, center Garrett Bradbury put in a full practice with the team. This is in addition to the limited practice Bradbury put in on Wednesday with the team. In Bradbury’s absence, the Vikings have started backup center Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula in Week 17 against the Packers, and third-string center Chris Reed.

While it hasn’t been stated by head coach Kevin O’Connell if Bradbury will start on Sunday, it’s a positive sign that Bradbury was able to put in two days of practice. Before Bradbury was injured in Week 12, he was Pro Football Focus’ 10th-ranked center while allowing two sacks on 22 pressures. Getting Bradbury back Sunday would give the offensive line a boost after the onslaught of injuries the past few weeks. Friday will be key for Bradbury, but things are certainly looking up.