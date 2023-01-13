Skol Schemes, Playoff Preview: A Giant(s) Task

After an absolutely wild season, we have reached the playoffs. Gone are conversations of contending and other teams in the division making the playoffs as the big dance starts. On Sunday afternoon, the Vikings will face off agains the New York Giants once again in front of the U.S. Bank Stadium faithful. To prepare you for the game, I did three pieces that you may find informative. One is written, one is a deep dive podcast, and one podcast hits the highlights.

I wrote an article for Ollie Connolly’s wonderful substack, The Read Optional, previewing the important things to look for in this rematch. My biggest concern for the Vikings is how their offensive line will combat injuries to deal with an impressive Giants defensive front. My biggest question for the Giants is if they can get aggressive in their double teams of Justin Jefferson and if that will be enough to throw a wrench in the Vikings offensive plan.

My Giants-Vikings preview for @ReadOptional:

-Being more aggressive against Justin Jefferson

-Giants DL vs. Vikings OL

-Why we should see more Daniel Jones carries this time aroundhttps://t.co/DO6Y9Z3LOo — Shawn (@syedschemes) January 13, 2023

I also went back on Big Blue Banter to talk with Nick and Dan about the whole matchup. I would recommend this one if you have a little bit more time and want to get into the nitty gritty of what this playoff matchup might look like.

Finally, I did my SparkNotes preview with Bobby from Talkin’ Giants and answered some fan questions.

As a bonus, I am doing a series on the philosophy, core concepts, and nuances of the Vic Fangio defense. It is a great primer to understand Ed Donatell’s defense and to see how other teams run the system in different ways.

Really excited to be doing a series on Vic Fangio's defense, philosophy, coverage calls, pressures, and offshoots for @OllieConnolly's @ReadOptional. Part 1 is up and next week's piece will go through coverages/pressures with clips from the 2022 season.https://t.co/c1BJywxyP3 pic.twitter.com/PNlHfL5pXw — Shawn (@syedschemes) January 11, 2023

Here’s to hoping the Vikings give us nothing to stress about and cruise to victory because that is what it has been like all year. Right?