Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 January 2023

We’ve made it to Friday, ladies and gentlemen. . .the cusp of the weekend here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website and just one day away from the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Vikings are still two days away, but hey. . .playoff football is awesome regardless of who’s involved.

You know, with the obvious exceptions.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour takes a look at the first playoff game.

Connor has the last Power Rankings Roundup of the regular season.

The second injury reports are out, and there’s one pretty significant change for the Vikings.

Matt talks about that change right here, as we might see Garrett Bradbury back on Sunday.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: