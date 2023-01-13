Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Wild Card Weekend

The regular season is officially in the books, ladies and gentlemen, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop making NFL picks. Nope, the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are going to continue letting you know who they’re rolling with all the way through to the Super Bowl, starting with this weekend’s Wild Card playoff games.

But first, let’s take a look at how everyone finished the regular season with our Week 18 recap.

Christopher Gates: 14-2 straight-up, 11-5 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 13-3 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 6-10 over/under

Eric Thompson: 13-3 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

GA Skol: 12-4 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Mark Pittman: 9-7 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Hooray for me on having pretty much my best week of the season when it was too late to have any significant impact. It was a pretty good week for most of us, all things considered. But did it change anything in any of the overall season races? Let’s find out.

Here’s how everything looked at the end of the season after the dust settled and the smoke cleared and all of those other cliches.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Yes, for the second year in a row, Eric came out as the champion in our straight-up picks, finishing a good distance ahead of the rest of the field. Everyone broke the 60% mark on the season, with three of us somehow finishing with identical 166-103-2 records. That seems a bit weird.

Against the Spread

Mark finished well ahead of everyone in the spread picks in his first year joining our group of selectors, with Eric coming in second. If you followed Mark or Eric’s spread picks over the course of the year, you came out ahead moneywise! If you followed anyone else’s picks. . .well, that’s your fault.

Over/Under

Ed managed to hang on to win the over/under title, but his slight stumble in the last week almost opened the door for GA Skol to swoop in and grab it. This was the closest of the three races, largely because most of us spent the year not being able to pick over/unders worth a darn.

Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s move on to our picks for this weekend, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until kickoff, and the numbers might vary a bit based on when everyone punched their picks into the system. To see the latest lines and numbers, be sure to check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

None this week

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are the picks for Wild Card Weekend in the National Football League, folks? Who are you picking this weekend?