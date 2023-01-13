Vikings announce that Ludacris will perform at Halftime vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday. This will be the Vikings’ second game that they’ve hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened back in 2016, the other being the Minneapolis Miracle versus the New Orleans Saints. In anticipation of the big game Sunday, the Vikings announced Friday via social media that rapper Ludacris will perform at the halftime show.

NFL teams typically have a halftime show regardless, but the bigger the game, the more likely it is that a team will try and secure a big-name artist for halftime performances. On Thanksgiving, when the Vikings took on the New England Patriots, they had country music star Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, perform at the halftime show.