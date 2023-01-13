Justin Jefferson, Andrew DePaola, Kene Nwangwu named to AP All-Pro Teams

The Associated Press has just released the members of their All-Pro Teams for this past season, and three members of the Minnesota Vikings were recognized between the First-Team and Second-Team selections.

You can see the full list of All-Pros in the embedded tweet from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network below.

Per @RobMaaddi, here is the AP All-Pro first- and second-teams: pic.twitter.com/fcLSuyLOHc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

The two Vikings that were named to the First-Team All-Pro Team were wide receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola. This is the first time that Jefferson has made the First Team after being named a Second-Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. Jefferson was one of only two unanimous All-Pro selections, with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being the other.

This is DePaola’s first All-Pro recognition. He’s been in the National Football League since 2012 and came to Minnesota in 2020 after stops in Tampa Bay, Carolina, Oakland, and Chicago. He actually sat out the 2019 season before getting a tryout with Houston and, finally, being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad in November of 2020.

The one Viking named as a Second-Team All-Pro is kick returner Kene Nwangwu. Nwangwu had his third kickoff return for a touchdown during this past season, a 99-yarder against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson, Andrew DePaola, and Kene Nwangwu on being recognized as AP All-Pros for the 2022 NFL season!