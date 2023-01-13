New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for the New York Giants and your Minnesota Vikings as we head into Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams have given us their final lists, so let’s check them out.

New York Giants Wild Card Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status John Feliciano C Back LP FP FP --- Adoree Jackson CB Knee LP LP FP --- Marcus Johnson WR Knee --- LP FP --- Xavier McKinney S Fingers LP FP FP --- Evan Neal OL Ankle --- LP FP --- Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle LP LP FP --- Jason Pinnock S Shoulder LP LP FP --- Leonard Williams DL Neck LP LP FP ---

Yes. . .apparently every player on the roster of the New York Football Giants was a full participant in Friday’s practice session and none of their players were given an injury designation. For this point in the season, that’s pretty impressive. Guys like Jackson and McKinney have been out for a while but are, apparently, good to go now.

Minnesota Vikings Wild Card Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle/Personal DNP DNP DNP Questionable Kene Nwangwu RB/KR Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Harrison Smith S Knee LP LP LP Questionable Brian Asamoah LB Knee LP LP FP --- Garrett Bradbury C Back LP FP FP --- James Lynch DL Shoulder FP FP FP ---

Here’s a breakdown of the things that Kevin O’Connell said in his press conference today, per reporters on social media:

Dantzler is “going through something serious” and the team is behind him.

No reason to think that Harrison Smith won’t play.

Garrett Bradbury will start at center, while Blake Brandel is “a candidate” to start at right tackle in Brian O’Neill’s absence.

Brandel will be available on Sunday, so the Vikings will have to officially activate him and make a corresponding roster move to put him on the main roster.

Nwangwu is a late add to the injury report with an illness. Ty Chandler is listed on the team’s official depth chart as the #2 kick returner in the event that Nwangwu can’t go.

Those are your final injury reports of the week, folks! We’ll continue bringing you coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.