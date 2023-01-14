Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: NFC Wild Card discussion

It’s time to officially start the 2023 NFL Playoffs, folks! We start things off in the NFC, where the Seattle Seahawks will make a short trip down the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the third meeting between these two teams this season, and the Seahawks are hoping that the third time is the charm when it comes to defeating Kyle Shanahan’s team, because they’ve already lost to the Niners twice this season: a 27-7 loss to the Niners in Week 2 at Levi’s Stadium and a 21-13 loss in Seattle back in Week 15.

If the Niners win this afternoon’s game, they will host the highest-remaining seed on the NFC side of the bracket in the Divisional Round. If the Seahawks should win this one, they’ll have a date with the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in Philadelphia.

If you’re going to be watching this one, come on in and do so with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans, because the playoffs are upon us, folks!