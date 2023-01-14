Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: AFC Wild Card discussion

There’s more great playoff action to be had tonight in the National Football League, as the focus shifts to the AFC side with the Los Angeles Chargers crossing the country to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars got into the playoffs in their final game, defeating the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South. The Chargers had a wild card spot locked up a while ago and, inexplicably, played their starters for a lot of a meaningless game in Week 18, and it’s going to cost them the services of wide receiver Mike Williams, who suffered a back injury in that game.

These two teams met out in Los Angeles back in Week 3, with the Jaguars emerging victorious in a 38-10 blowout. The Chargers better hope their fortunes change a bit in this one or it will be a long flight back to LAX.

As this is a 4-5 matchup, these teams won’t know who they’re playing and where until some of the other games play themselves out.

