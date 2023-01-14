SB Nation Reacts Results: Majority expect Vikings to advance

We are back with another round of our SB Nation Reacts poll results for our Minnesota Vikings as we head into Wild Card Weekend. We had two questions this week, so let’s take a look at what our readers had to say.

The first question was, as always, how confident everyone is in the direction of the team. With their win over Chicago giving them a bit of momentum going into the postseason, it looks like confidence is back up a bit.

This week, 85% of our respondents said that they were confident that the team was heading in the right direction. You can see that’s a significant bump up from the 54% that we were looking at last week after getting blown out by some team that didn’t make the playoffs, but spirits are much higher this week.

The other question had to do with how far you think the Vikings will advance in this year’s playoffs, and we got a majority of folks on the same page with this one.

Of the people that responded to this week’s poll, 57% believe that the Vikings will defeat the New York Giants to advance to the Divisional Round. . .but that’s about as good as it gets, as the other three responses were equally divided. Yes, there are right around the same number of people that think the Vikings will advance all the way to the Super Bowl as think they’re going to bow out this weekend. Kind of sums up the whole Vikings’ 2022 season, doesn’t it?

Those are the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll questions for this week, folks. Thanks to everyone that took the time to answer our questions and talk about them in our comments section as well.

