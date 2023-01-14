Giants vs Vikings in the Super Wild Card round

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - We are now into the postseason. Your Minnesota Vikings have the #2 seed in the NFC and are matching up against the #6 seed New York Giants. The teams have played each other three times in the playoffs with the Giants, holding a 2-to-1 edge. The last time the Vikings won was in 1997 led by Randall Cunningham. Can Kirk Cousins accomplish what Randall Cunningham did?

First, we will take a look at what the Vikings learned from their contests against the Chicago Bears last week. Where are their goals met? Many players got to play after the starters were pulled in the second half. That extra game time for the backups has to help, doesn’t it?

We’re going to do a round of quick hitters. That means going over who will start at right tackle. How stealing a player from the Bears has worked out great for the Vikings. And, looking at Darren‘s favorite player, Irv Smith Jr, and how he may be a key element in this Vikings playoff run.

Finally, we’ll break down the Giants at the Vikings. What is it gonna take to win a second game in a row in the same season? That is generally a tough ask. Just ask your division opponents. Can the Minnesota Vikings win and split the playoff series with the Giants? All these questions, and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: What did the Vikings accomplish against the Bears?

Theme #2: Quick hitters - Udoh/Brandel, Toga, & Irv Smith

Theme #3: Giants vs Vikings Preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

