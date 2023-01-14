Vikings activate Blake Brandel from IR, waive Greg Mancz

Less than 24 hours from kickoff of their game against the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings have made a roster move to help bolster the offensive line.

The team has announced that offensive tackle Blake Brandel has been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the main roster, the team has released center Greg Mancz.

Brandel suffered a torn MCL in the Vikings’ loss to Detroit back in Week 14 and was placed on IR, missing the final four games of the regular season. He had started three games at left tackle in place of Christian Darrisaw. Now, he could be in line to potentially start at right tackle, a position he hasn’t played since he was in college at Oregon State in 2016.

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings go with Brandel or Oli Udoh at the right tackle spot tomorrow. Udoh stepped in for Brian O’Neill when he was injured against Green Bay and started the regular season finale in Chicago at right tackle as well. If they do go with Udoh, Brandel will be available to back up both positions.

Some good news for the Vikings’ offensive line, as they’ll have Blake Brandel available for tomorrow afternoon’s Wild Card tilt with the Giants.