Happy playoff gameday, everybody! We’re getting things ready to go for this afternoon’s contest between the New York Giants and our Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and we want to make sure that you have knowledge of every possible way to track all of the action in this one, so that’s what we’re doing here. Let’s get to it!

Television Info

This game will be part of today’s tripleheader of playoff action. As the middle game, things will kick off at 3:30 PM Central time, which is not the ideal time but, hey, it could be worse. This game will be broadcast on FOX affiliates around the country, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities. No need for a map this week, as this one will be the only game in town during this time slot.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will be aired LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is set for 2100Z, which works out to 2200L for everyone in Central Europe, 0000L on Monday morning for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0600L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 83 and 227. You’ll also be able to get the nationwide feed via Westwood One on Channel 228. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this playoff tilt will be led by Adrian Hill. If it seems like I’ve said that before, it’s because I have. . .Hill’s crew handled the game that these two teams played at U.S. Bank Stadium just three weeks ago, a 27-24 Minnesota victory. I’m not sure if that’s normal or if it’s ever happened before, but it’s happening in this one.

Weather Info

Obviously, with this one being played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium, the weather will not be a factor for the game. If you’re traveling or engaging in any pre-game activities, it should be nice enough weather for it according to our friends from WeatherNation. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s by kickoff with winds coming out of the southeast at around 10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings remain a three-point favorite in this one, which is precisely where they’ve been since the lines opened earlier in the week. The over/under for this one is sitting at 48 points, which is below what these two teams combined for in Week 16 when they put up 51.

Streaming Info

With this being a FOX game, you can watch it via Fox Sports Go (using the credentials given to you by your cable or satellite provider) if the game is being shown in your local area already. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need to be able to track all of the action of this Wild Card Weekend clash from U.S. Bank Stadium. As we always do, we’ll have our first Open Thread of the afternoon ready an hour before kickoff at approximately 2:30 PM Central time. We hope to see a lot of you there!