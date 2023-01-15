New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are just an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium for this Wild Card Weekend rematch between the New York Giants and your Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen. Here’s everything you need to get yourself up to speed for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 15 January 2023, 3:30 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 83 and 227 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3, Over/Under 48

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 24, Giants 21

Three Keys

1) Get pressure on Daniel Jones - The Vikings registered three sacks of Jones the last time these teams met, but it seemed like there were a lot of times that Jones had a lot of time in the pocket to go through reads and connect with who he wanted to. This defense has to be more consistent in getting pressure in order to disrupt him and keep the Giants’ offense grounded

2) Win on special teams - I know we say this every week, but it’s that important. When you have a game between two teams that are fairly evenly matched, special teams can make a huge difference. The Vikings have seen lots of good and bad on special teams this season, but they need more of the good side in this one to give them an advantage

3) Feed off of the home crowd - This is the first playoff game that U.S. Bank Stadium has hosted since the Minneapolis Miracle game. The crowd is going to be rabid and the Vikings should be able to feed off of some of that energy. The Giants could have some significant struggles with the noise and the Vikings need to take advantage of that as well

Know the Foe: Big Blue View

There you go, folks. . .everything you need to know to be ready for this Wild Card Weekend contest. We’ll be starting a brand new discussion thread at the beginning of every quarter, so keep an eye out for those and keep the discussion moving along accordingly.

Here’s hoping that in three hours or so we’ll be talking about preparing for the Divisional Playoffs.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!