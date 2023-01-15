New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, and our Minnesota Vikings trail the New York Giants by a score of 17-14.

The Vikings got the ball to near midfield on their possession that started in the first quarter, but the drive stalled (thanks in part to a dropped pass from Irv Smith Jr.) and they had to punt it away, with the Giants taking over at their own 9-yard line.

Despite starting deep in their own territory, the Giants once again marched the ball down the field with the Minnesota defense putting up basically no resistance. The Giants got themselves into a first-and-goal from the 4, but the Vikings’ defense actually forced the Giants to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Graham Gano to extend their lead to 17-7.

The Vikings put together a very impressive drive on their ensuing possession, powered by a couple of big passes from Kirk Cousins to T.J. Hockenson. The drive concluded with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to K.J. Osborn to cut into the Giants' lead, making it 17-14 with less than a minute left in the half.

That’s how they go into the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium in this one, with the Giants getting the ball to start the second half.

We’re at halftime in Minneapolis, with the Vikings trailing the Giants by a score of 17-14. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play, folks!