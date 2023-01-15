New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is, once again, that time when we all raise four fingers high above our collective heads, as we’re heading into the final fifteen minutes of this Wild Card playoff contest with our Minnesota Vikings trailing the New York Giants by a score of 24-21.

The Giants got the ball to start the half and, once again, their offense marched down the field with just about no resistance from the Minnesota defense. Daniel Jones had big plays to Saquon Barkley and Isaiah Hodgins on the drive, and they capped it off with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Daniel Bellinger for an easy touchdown to move their lead back to 10 at 24-14.

The Vikings took over and dodged a bullet when a deflected pass that was initially ruled a Giants’ interception was ruled incomplete, and Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson and Adam Thielen on a pair of big plays to put the Vikings into a goal-to-go situation. Then, on a second-and-goal play, Cousins found Irv Smith Jr., who atoned for his earlier drop with a 3-yard touchdown catch to make it a 24-21 game midway through the third quarter.

Then, the Vikings got an actual defensive stop as Danielle Hunter sacked Daniel Jones on a third down play. Minnesota took over after Jalen Reagor nearly fumbled away the punt at the Minnesota 24-yard line. The Vikings moved into Giants’ territory and found themselves facing a 4th-and-2 from the Giants’ 43-yard line, and they went for it. . .and converted on a huge pass from Cousins to Hockenson!

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a first-and-10 from the Giants’ 25-yard line.

We’ve got a good one in Minneapolis, as the Vikings trail the Giants by 3, 24-21, but are in field goal range. Can the Vikings pull one out and move on to the Divisional Round? Come watch the rest of this one with us!