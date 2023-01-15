New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about ninety minutes ahead of kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and we’ve got the inactive lists for both the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings heading into today’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

New York Giants

G Jack Anderson

RB Jashaun Corbin

G Wyatt Davis

LB Michael McFadden

DT Henry Mondeaux

WR Kalil Pimpleton

CB Rodarius Williams

Well, I guess there won’t be a Wyatt Davis revenge game. . .not that it was ever actually going to happen. The Giants didn’t give anyone an injury designation on their final injury report, so they appear to be just about as healthy as a team can possibly be.

Minnesota Vikings

DL Ross Blacklock

CB Cameron Dantzler

RB Ty Chandler

DL Esezi Otomewo

OLB Luiji Vilain

Dantzler is out for this one, and honestly I’m not even sure if he’s back with the team yet after dealing with what was described as a “very serious family matter” this week. Otomewo being inactive is a bit of a surprise given that his role had been increasing. But with James Lynch back I guess Otomewo was the odd man out on the defensive line.

Both Harrison Smith and Kene Nwangwu, who were listed as questionable on the final injury report, are active for this one.

Those are your inactive lists for this Wild Card playoff game, folks. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the afternoon ready to go approximately an hour before kickoff at 2:30 PM Central time, and we hope to see a lot of you there!