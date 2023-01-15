Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Giants at Vikings

Our Wild Card Weekend matchup between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings is in the books, and that can only mean one thing. Yes, it’s time to look back on what we just watched on the latest episode of Vikings Report Rewind LIVE!

Yours truly will join Drew Bunting and Ted Glover from the aptly-named Vikings Report with Drew and Ted podcast to talk about everything we saw at U.S. Bank Stadium today, and you can follow along in one of two ways. You can either watch the embedded video below, or you can jump on via the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page, giving you the ability to interact with the show and other viewers (and maybe win something cool).

Since we put these posts together well in advance of the game, we don’t know the results at this point. . .we want to get this to you as soon as the show starts, after all. But you can bet that no matter what happened. . .good, bad, ugly, indifferent, or whatever. . .we’ll do our best to break it down and throw in a little bit of humor as well.

We hope you enjoy the show, folks! If you have any feedback, you can share it with us here or on the YouTube page for the show.