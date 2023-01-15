Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: AFC Wild Card discussion

We’re back with the start of today’s NFL Playoff tripleheader! Super Wild Card Weekend continues with yet another rematch, as the Miami Dolphins head into Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills.

These two teams, being division rivals, have faced off twice this season, splitting their two games. The Dolphins scored a 21-19 victory over the Bills in Miami back in Week 3, while the Bills escaped their Week 15 matchup in Buffalo with a 32-29 victory.

The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovialoa in this one, as he’s been held out for a while now with concussion issues. Miami will start Skylar Thompson, who started the Dolphins game with our Minnesota Vikings back in Week 6, at quarterback in this one.

If the Bills win this afternoon’s game, they’ll have another home game next week against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Dolphins are able to pull off what would be a significant upset, they’ll have a date with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.

If you’re going to be hanging out and waiting for our game to get going, you can watch the game here with your fellow Vikings fans. We’ll have the first Open Thread for our game dropping at around 2:30 PM Central. Enjoy the game, folks!