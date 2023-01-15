Vikings to play 49ers with win Sunday vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants on Sunday in the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs. Because there were already games on Saturday, the Vikings know they’ll have to travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers if they beat the Giants on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers, who are the number two seed in the NFC, played host to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. At halftime, it looked as if the Seahawks were going to give the 49ers a run for their money. If the Seahawks had won, it would’ve set the Vikings up to host a second playoff game if they won on Sunday. Unfortunately, in the second half, the 49ers outscored the Seahawks 25-6 and won convincingly.

With a win over the Giants on Sunday, the Vikings will travel to play the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. You’ll recall that the Vikings, after upsetting the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, traveled to San Francisco just three years ago in the playoffs, where they lost 27-10.

There is still a small chance the Vikings host one more playoff game. The Vikings would host the NFC Championship Game if the Phlidealpha Eagles lose in the divisional round and the Vikings beat the Giants on Sunday and the 49ers the following week. That scenario is getting ahead of us, though. For now, let’s focus on the task at hand, which is beating the Giants at home.