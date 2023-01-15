Vikings vs Giants - The Wild Card | The Final Score

On the Final Score today…

It is Wild Card weekend and your Minnesota Vikings are taking on the New York Giants at US Bank Stadium. After a week of disrespect by the national media and especially the New Media being called things like frauds, illegitimate, more money going on the Giants, and even the crowd being called out for being too nice and not loud, the Vikings have the opportunity to use it as fuel and prove the haters wrong, once again.

So far in the game, the Vikings started hot with an opening drive and then went silent until near half. Ed Donatell’s defense looks like the same ol’-same ol’ and the Giants have been scoring almost at will. Can the Vikings pull out another come-from-behind win again? Vikings are driving. It ended up not being enough as the Vikings' season ended with a 31-24 loss to NYG.

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and share your frustrations and celebrations.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. On today’s show, we have Jonas, Jason, Flip, and Dave riding live with you in the final two minutes.

Fan with us!!! Guest Jonas Stärk @JonasStaerk and maybe Tyler Forness @TheRealForno. Regulars Jayson Brown @brownjayson, Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production partnered with Lake Monster Brewing @LakeMonsterBrew and @thatsbadassmn.