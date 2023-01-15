Vikings will pick 24th in the 2023 NFL Draft (but really 23rd)

Unfortunately, the 2022 season is in the books for the Minnesota Vikings, and we now know where they’ll be selecting when the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway in Kansas City in just a little over three months.

With their loss today, the Vikings will have the 24th pick in the first round of this year’s selection meeting. It doesn’t matter what the result of Monday night’s game is, because both Dallas and Tampa Bay finished the regular season with worse records than Minnesota and either will pick higher than them in this year’s first round.

Now, as we mentioned when we brought you the order for the first 18 picks last week, even though the Vikings are slotted at pick #24, they’ll be taking the 23rd player of the first round, provided they stay where they are. That’s because the Miami Dolphins, by virtue of their loss today, will occupy a higher draft slot than the Vikings do. However, the Dolphins won’t be making a first-round pick this April because they were found to be in violation of league tampering rules earlier this year and forfeited their first-round pick as a result.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Vikings and it’s starting to look like they’ll have a bunch of needs they’re going to have to address. Now we know exactly where they are in the first round, and we’ll start our focus on exactly who they’re going to be looking at selecting to help fill those spots.