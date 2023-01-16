Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 January 2023

Well, that stunk, eh?

Yes, the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Minnesota Vikings, as they fell to the New York Giants as part of Super Wild Card Weekend yesterday at U.S. Bank Stadium. That means it’s time to start looking forward to the offseason.

We’re not going to link to all of our stories about yesterday’s game here. . .they’re all still mostly up on the front page so you’ll be able to find them if you want to check them out. We’re going to continue bringing you coverage of everything relating to the purple, as it looks like it’s going to be a very interesting offseason for this team as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company get an opportunity to implement their vision.

You can take the word “interesting” however you want, I suppose. It’s kind of ambiguous.

But, here’s your Open Thread for today, folks. It’s a holiday for a lot of you, but if you’ve got some time, drop on in and hang out for a spell.

