NFL sets Divisional Playoff schedule

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are no longer participating in this year’s NFL playoffs, but there is still going to be a lot more great action to watch over the next few weeks as the road to the Super Bowl continues.

The NFL has announced the schedule for Divisional Playoff weekend, so let’s bring that to you here.

Saturday, 21 January

Sunday, 22 January

A couple of things worth noting:

This year’s Championship Weekend will see the NFC Championship Game occupy the early time slot, approximately 2:00 PM Central time, while the AFC Championship Game will take the late time slot. Also, should the Bills and the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship, the game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Any other AFCCG combination will have the game hosted by the higher-seeded team.

Just like we did for the Wild Card round, we’ll be doing separate discussion threads for each game throughout the course of the postseason. After all, there are now only seven games left before NFL football goes away again. . .damn it. . .and we want to make sure that we give you an opportunity to talk about all of it.

There’s your schedule for this coming weekend, folks!