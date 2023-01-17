The End is Just the Beginning

On this The Real Forno Show - Unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings season has come to an end with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants. There were a lot of issues that stem from the game and we are going to look at them, but with a broad scope.

We will also be going into the offseason hard and fast, as the first Mock Draft Monday is upon us! Tyler’s first mock draft of the season is out and we will be talking about it. It includes:

Vikings lose to Giants

SKOL Searching:

4 quarterbacks in the top 10

A big run on corners in the teens

Receivers dominate in the 20s

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! Join us LIVE at 6 pm central every Monday.

