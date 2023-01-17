 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The End is Just the Beginning

The Vikings 2022 season may have ended, but that means we are on the verge of the next unwritten chapter in our fandom and that of our favorite team. Tyler walks us through some of the decisions that will have to be made to make 2023 even better. All this and more on The Real Forno Show.

By Luft Krigare
On this The Real Forno Show - Unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings season has come to an end with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants. There were a lot of issues that stem from the game and we are going to look at them, but with a broad scope.

We will also be going into the offseason hard and fast, as the first Mock Draft Monday is upon us! Tyler’s first mock draft of the season is out and we will be talking about it. It includes:

Vikings lose to Giants

SKOL Searching:

  • 4 quarterbacks in the top 10
  • A big run on corners in the teens
  • Receivers dominate in the 20s

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! Join us LIVE at 6 pm central every Monday.

