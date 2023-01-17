Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 January 2023

Welcome to Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen. The Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is officially over and done with, and it turns out that the Minnesota Vikings no longer have the most embarrassing performance of the games that took place over the past few days. It’s something, I guess.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Chris. . .not me, other Chris. . .brought you the last Stock Market Report of the season.
- The schedule for the Divisional Playoffs was set yesterday and finalized last night.
- Connor tries to decipher the identity of the Minnesota Vikings and what we can look forward to in the offseason.
- GA Skol lets us know that Sunday’s loss to the Giants wasn’t all Kirk Cousins’ fault. I’d like to think people realize that.
- Warren takes a look at some of the decisions that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will face this offseason.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
