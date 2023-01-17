Vikings list of impending 2023 Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings’ season came to an end on Sunday when they lost to the New York Giants, 31-24. Now, the Vikings must shift to offseason mode, where they have 25 impending free agents this offseason. It’s been a full year for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, so he likely has a different feel for the roster than when he first started.
Adofo-Mensah will need to navigate this offseason while also keeping cap space in mind. The Vikings are currently $12.54 million over the cap and will need to make tough decisions as the offseason plays out.
Below is a list of all the Vikings’ impending free agents this offseason:
Dalvin Tomlinson- DL
Patrick Peterson- CB
Garrett Bradbury - C
Greg Joseph - K
Nick Mullens - QB
Chandon Sullivan - CB
Jonathon Bullard - DL
Olabisi Johnson - WR
Kris Boyd - CB
Oli Udoh - T
Kenny Willekes - DL
Blake Brandel - T
Ben Ellefson - TE
Khyiris Tonga- DL
Alexander Mattison - RB
Austin Scholttmann - C
Duke Shelley - CB
Andrew DePaola - LS
Greg Mancz - C
Irv Smith Jr. - TE
