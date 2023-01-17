Vikings list of impending 2023 Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings’ season came to an end on Sunday when they lost to the New York Giants, 31-24. Now, the Vikings must shift to offseason mode, where they have 25 impending free agents this offseason. It’s been a full year for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, so he likely has a different feel for the roster than when he first started.

Adofo-Mensah will need to navigate this offseason while also keeping cap space in mind. The Vikings are currently $12.54 million over the cap and will need to make tough decisions as the offseason plays out.

Below is a list of all the Vikings’ impending free agents this offseason:

Dalvin Tomlinson- DL

Patrick Peterson- CB

Garrett Bradbury - C

Greg Joseph - K

Nick Mullens - QB

Chandon Sullivan - CB

Jonathon Bullard - DL

Olabisi Johnson - WR

Kris Boyd - CB

Oli Udoh - T

Kenny Willekes - DL

Blake Brandel - T

Ben Ellefson - TE

Khyiris Tonga- DL

Alexander Mattison - RB

Austin Scholttmann - C

Duke Shelley - CB

Andrew DePaola - LS

Greg Mancz - C

Irv Smith Jr. - TE