 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 January 2023

Guess what day it is

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Mecca covered in green after heavy rains Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s another hump day here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, folks! We don’t have any more football that matters to look forward to, but we’re going to just keep on keeping on. Let’s get to it, shall we?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...