Turning The Page

On this Vikings Happy Hour … The Minnesota Vikings season ended on Sunday with a devastating loss to the New York Giants. Join the crew and Eric Eager of SumerSports, as we discuss that game and what to expect this offseason, including cap casualties and player extensions. Which players to re-sign?

Discussion topics the bartender has lined up for episode 080 are:

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah & Kevin O’Connell’s presser

Cap Casualties

Extensions for players

Who to re-sign?

And more!

With guest Eric Eager now of SumerSports. The regulars: Matt Anderson, Ryan Ortega, Myles Gorham, and Producer Dave. This is a Climb The Pocket & Daily Norseman production.