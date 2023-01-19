 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers ask Vikings for permission to interview Wes Phillips for offensive coordinator job

But Phillips is expected to stay in Minnesota

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

For the second day in a row, a report has surfaced about a team wanting to inquire with the Minnesota Vikings for permission to interview a member of their coaching staff.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers have asked permission to speak with Vikings’ offensive coordinator Wes Phillips about their vacant offensive coordinator position. Fowler does say, however, that Phillips intends to stay with the Vikings.

Last year was the first season for Phillips as an offensive coordinator, as he came with Kevin O’Connell from the Rams. Phillips spent a couple of seasons with the Rams as their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator before assuming the OC role with the Vikings this season.

Today’s request comes on the heels of the New England Patriots requesting to speak with wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell about their offensive coordinator opening. That interview is apparently taking place today.

We’ll see what happens with the McCardell interview, but it appears that the Vikings’ current offensive coordinator will remain in that capacity despite overtures from another team to take that same position.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...