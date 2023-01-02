Bowl Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

We are in the last week of bowl games which is only one day. The bowls have been OK to watch if you really love college football or were a fan of one of the teams. Truth be told, with many players opting out, it was tough to watch the games. Although, I did watch some games to see players that I want to keep an eye on next season.

These next four games might feel like a let down after the two semi-final games. Kind of wierd to do it this way but heh, what do I know? Not much that is for sure. I will be watching my Trojans and the Utah game. Not sure about the others due to the opt-outs.

Monday, Jan 2, 2023

ReliaQuest Bowl

22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois 12:00pm ET

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State

Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State

Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State

Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State

Jalen Green CB Mississippi State

Randy Charlton EDGE Mississippi State

Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State

Cameron Young DL Mississippi State

Collin Duncan S Mississippi State

...

Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois opt-out

Chase Brown RB Illinois opt-out

Jartavius Martin S Illinois

Sydney Brown S Illinois opt-out

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

16 Tulane vs. 10 USC 1:00pm ET

Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane

Dorian Williams LB Tulane

Tyjae Spears RB Tulane

Nick Anderson LB Tulane

...

Jordan Addison WR USC injury

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC injury

Courtland Ford OT USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Travis Dye RB USC injury

Brett Neilon IOL USC injury

Shane Lee LB USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC

Brandon Pili DL USC

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

17 LSU vs. Purdue 1:00pm ET

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU opt-out

Jaray Jenkins WR LSU opt-out

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU opt-out

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU opt-out

Mekhi Garner CB LSU opt-out

Jayden Daniels QB LSU injury

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU opt-out

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU opt-out

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

Micah Baskerville LB LSU

Joe Foucha S LSU

Jordan Toles S LSU

John Emery Jr. RB LSU

Noah Cain RB LSU

Sevyn Banks CB LSU injury

Todd Harris Jr. S LSU

...

Charlie Jones WR Purdue opt-out

Jalen Graham S Purdue

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue opt-out

Chris Jefferson S Purdue

Cory Trice CB Purdue opt-out

Payne Durham TE Purdue opt-out

Rose Bowl Game

11 Penn State vs. 8 Utah 5:00pm ET

Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State opt-out

Parker Washington WR Penn State opt-out

Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State injury

Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State

P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State

Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

Theo Johnson TE Penn State

Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State

Caedan Wallace OT Penn State

Brenton Strange TE Penn State

Nick Tarburton EDGE Penn State

Sean Clifford QB Penn State

...

Clark Phillips III CB Utah opt-out

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah opt-out

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah opt-out

Braeden Daniels IOL Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

Yore mock

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29

Received: Round 2 Pick 3, Round 4 Pick 12

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 30

Received: Round 3 Pick 37, Round 5 Pick 22

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 4 Pick 18, Round 6 Pick 39

Received: Round 4 Pick 28, Round 5 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 28

...

34: R2 P3 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6-4 231

100: R3 P37 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee 6-3 245

114: R4 P12 C Steve Avila - TCU 6-4 330

130: R4 P28 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 6-0 235

157: R5 P22 DL Kobie Turner - Wake Forest 6-3 290

163: R5 P28 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6-2 205

165: R5 P30 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas 6-2 344

212: R6 P37 RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State 5-6 176

243: R7 P28 LB Dee Winters - TCU 6-1 230

Well, there it is. Taking a QB that has accuracy issues is not going to be popular. But I expect that the team can groom him for a few seasons if they want. At least one season but likely more because I think they extend Cousins one to two more years.

I think defense needs depth and they’ll probably only add one offensive interior lineman. Bradbury is likely getting an offer.

Vaugn is an intriguing pick and could go much higher.

Well, enjoy the games!