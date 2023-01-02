Bowl Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

We are in the last week of bowl games which is only one day. The bowls have been OK to watch if you really love college football or were a fan of one of the teams. Truth be told, with many players opting out, it was tough to watch the games. Although, I did watch some games to see players that I want to keep an eye on next season.
These next four games might feel like a let down after the two semi-final games. Kind of wierd to do it this way but heh, what do I know? Not much that is for sure. I will be watching my Trojans and the Utah game. Not sure about the others due to the opt-outs.
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
ReliaQuest Bowl
22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois 12:00pm ET
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State
Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State
Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State
Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State
Jalen Green CB Mississippi State
Randy Charlton EDGE Mississippi State
Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
Cameron Young DL Mississippi State
Collin Duncan S Mississippi State
...
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois opt-out
Chase Brown RB Illinois opt-out
Jartavius Martin S Illinois
Sydney Brown S Illinois opt-out
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
16 Tulane vs. 10 USC 1:00pm ET
Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
Nick Anderson LB Tulane
...
Jordan Addison WR USC injury
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC injury
Courtland Ford OT USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Travis Dye RB USC injury
Brett Neilon IOL USC injury
Shane Lee LB USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
17 LSU vs. Purdue 1:00pm ET
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU opt-out
Jaray Jenkins WR LSU opt-out
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU opt-out
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU opt-out
Mekhi Garner CB LSU opt-out
Jayden Daniels QB LSU injury
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU opt-out
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU opt-out
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Micah Baskerville LB LSU
Joe Foucha S LSU
Jordan Toles S LSU
John Emery Jr. RB LSU
Noah Cain RB LSU
Sevyn Banks CB LSU injury
Todd Harris Jr. S LSU
...
Charlie Jones WR Purdue opt-out
Jalen Graham S Purdue
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue opt-out
Chris Jefferson S Purdue
Cory Trice CB Purdue opt-out
Payne Durham TE Purdue opt-out
Rose Bowl Game
11 Penn State vs. 8 Utah 5:00pm ET
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State opt-out
Parker Washington WR Penn State opt-out
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State injury
Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Caedan Wallace OT Penn State
Brenton Strange TE Penn State
Nick Tarburton EDGE Penn State
Sean Clifford QB Penn State
...
Clark Phillips III CB Utah opt-out
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah opt-out
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah opt-out
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
Yore mock
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 3, Round 4 Pick 12
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 30
Received: Round 3 Pick 37, Round 5 Pick 22
...
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 4 Pick 18, Round 6 Pick 39
Received: Round 4 Pick 28, Round 5 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 28
...
34: R2 P3 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6-4 231
100: R3 P37 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee 6-3 245
114: R4 P12 C Steve Avila - TCU 6-4 330
130: R4 P28 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 6-0 235
157: R5 P22 DL Kobie Turner - Wake Forest 6-3 290
163: R5 P28 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6-2 205
165: R5 P30 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas 6-2 344
212: R6 P37 RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State 5-6 176
243: R7 P28 LB Dee Winters - TCU 6-1 230
Well, there it is. Taking a QB that has accuracy issues is not going to be popular. But I expect that the team can groom him for a few seasons if they want. At least one season but likely more because I think they extend Cousins one to two more years.
I think defense needs depth and they’ll probably only add one offensive interior lineman. Bradbury is likely getting an offer.
Vaugn is an intriguing pick and could go much higher.
Well, enjoy the games!
