Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s nearly time for the last Monday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season, and we’ve got a good one coming our way tonight.

The Buffalo Bills, who are currently fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC playoff field, will head to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North title with a victory this evening at home, and they might be the hottest team in the league as they come into this one riding a seven-game winning streak. If they do lose tonight, they can still wrap up the AFC North with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens next week.

If the Bills want to get back into the AFC’s top spot, they need a victory tonight. With the Kansas City Chiefs winning on Sunday, they’re now ahead of the Bills in the win column. A Buffalo win tonight would give them the same 13-3 record as Kansas City, with the Bills holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills should lose tonight, Kansas City can wrap up the top spot in the AFC with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Saturday.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by the folks from Tallysight. If you want to see the latest lines and numbers on this contest, be sure to check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to see how things have moved.

As you can see, we are evenly split on this one. Three of us are taking the Bills, and three of us are taking the Bengals. We do have a majority on the over/under, with four of us expecting the total to go “over” the number.

In addition, the remainder of the Week 18 schedule for this coming weekend will be announced “during or shortly after” this game. I assume they’re waiting to see how this one will affect the AFC North race.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, come on in and hang out so you can watch with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans! Enjoy tonight’s action, everyone.