Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 January 2023

Happy Friday, everyone! We’re just a day away from the NFL playoffs continuing, even though our favorite team is no longer participating in them. It looks like it’s still going to be a pretty great weekend of football.
The big news for our Minnesota Vikings came late yesterday afternoon, when the announcement came down that the purple had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. You never really root for anyone to lose their job, but I think a lot of us saw this coming and it’s probably the right decision. That’s just one of the things you can talk about here in today’s Open Thread.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Following the Donatell firing, we’ve bumped Warren’s piece about potential replacements.
- Vikings Happy Hour turns the page on the 2022 season for the Vikings.
- Offensive coordinator Wes Philips turned down an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers to stay in Minnesota.
- The guys from Norse Code look back at the Wild Card loss.
