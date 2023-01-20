Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 January 2023

Happy Friday, everyone! We’re just a day away from the NFL playoffs continuing, even though our favorite team is no longer participating in them. It looks like it’s still going to be a pretty great weekend of football.

The big news for our Minnesota Vikings came late yesterday afternoon, when the announcement came down that the purple had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. You never really root for anyone to lose their job, but I think a lot of us saw this coming and it’s probably the right decision. That’s just one of the things you can talk about here in today’s Open Thread.

