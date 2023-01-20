Ed Donatell Releases Statement Thanking Team and Fans

Former Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell released a statement today that thanked the team and fans for his time in Minnesota. It reads as follows:

First and foremost, I want to thank my wife, Shari, and our family for all of their love and support.

Special thanks to all of the players and coaches for their efforts in winning 13 games and the NFC North title.

I am thankful for the opportunity that Kevin gave me at the Vikings organization. What a wonderful environment the Wilf family has provided for Kevin, Kwesi and the entire organization to compete for a championship.

Many thanks to the extraordinary fans. It was special to witness first-hand one of the finest fan bases in the NFL.

All the best to the Vikings as they move forward with all the positive momentum from this season. Best of luck.