Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Divisional Playoffs

Even though the Minnesota Vikings are no longer participating in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the guys that power your favorite website devoted to the purple are going to continue making their picks through the postseason, because there’s a lot of great NFL action to be had over the next couple of weeks. Plus, there are only seven more games remaining in this NFL season and we want to keep talking about football.

Here’s how we all did in the Wild Card round:

Ed Brodmarkle: 5-1 straight-up, 3-2 against the spread, 3-3 over/under

Christopher Gates: 4-2 straight-up, 3-3 against the spread, 5-1 over/under

Eric Thompson: 4-2 straight-up, 2-3 against the spread, 3-3 over/under

GA Skol: 4-2 straight-up, 3-3 against the spread, 3-3 over/under

Mark Pittman: 4-2 straight-up, 3-3 against the spread, 1-5 over/under

Warren Ludford: 4-2 straight-up, 1-5 against the spread, 2-4 over/under

Only Ed managed to go better than 4-2 in the straight-up picks, and after finishing dead last in the over/under picks during the season yours truly managed to nail almost every game in that category in the Wild Card round. Not a terrible week all around, all things considered.

With that, here's who we're picking this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Here's your usual disclaimer that picks are subject to change right up until kickoff and the numbers might vary a bit based on when each individual person put their picks into the system.

Unanimous Picks

4-2 Picks

We’ve gone chalk for Saturday’s games, while we think that the Sunday games are going to be more heavily contested. In any case, it should be a pretty solid weekend of football for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

Who are you taking in this weekend’s playoffs, folks?

