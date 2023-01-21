Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: AFC Divisional Playoff discussion

It’s time for the 2023 NFL Playoffs to resume, and the first game of the weekend takes us to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the #1 seed in the AFC, Kansas City took last week off, while the Jaguars advanced to the second round by putting together a stirring comeback, erasing a 27-0 deficit to take down the Los Angeles Chargers by a final score of 31-30.

This one is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is KARE-11 in the Twin Cities area. If you’re outside of that area. . .well, I don’t know what your NBC affiliate is, but you probably do.

If the Chiefs win this one, they will either host the AFC Championship Game next weekend or travel to Atlanta to play it (if the Bills win tomorrow). If the Jaguars win, they will travel to either Buffalo or Cincinnati next weekend.

As long as you’re going to be watching the game anyway, come on in and hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about all the action. Enjoy the game, everyone!