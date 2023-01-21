New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: NFC Divisional Playoff discussion

Our nightcap for the first night of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is a divisional round matchup between two divisional foes, as the New York Giants travel a relatively short distance to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles swept the regular season series between these two teams, with their win in Week 17 (finally) wrapping up the #1 seed in the NFC, giving them last weekend off. The Giants, as we all know, advanced at the expense of our Minnesota Vikings with a 31-24 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If the Eagles win this one, they will host the NFC Championship Game next weekend. If the Giants can pull another upset, they’ll travel to either San Francisco or Dallas next Sunday afternoon.

Since you’re going to be watching this one anyway, we’ve got a spot for you to watch it right here with your fellow Vikings fans and talk about everything that’s happening. Enjoy the game, everyone!