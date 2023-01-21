Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21-22 January 2023

We’ve made it to the weekend, folks, which also means that we’ve made it back to NFL football! Yes, I know that the Minnesota Vikings are no longer participating this season, but there’s still going to be plenty of great action to be had.

We’ll be doing separate discussion threads for each game this weekend, as well as the Conference Championship Games and the Super Bowl, so we hope that you’ll hang out and talk about the games right here. Those threads will fire up approximately 30 minutes before kickoff of each game.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Ed Donatell released a pretty classy statement thanking the fans of Minnesota

Based on who the “home” teams are for next year’s international games, the Vikings won’t be taking part in any of them.

We made our picks for this weekend’s Divisional Playoff games.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: